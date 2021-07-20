Jagan sets deadline for Polavaram canal works

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducting an aerial survey of the Polavaram project in West Godavari district on Monday.

POLAVARAM

20 July 2021 00:04 IST

CM inspects project progress, tells officials to focus on R&R package

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has set a target of completing the works related to lining and linking of the two major channels of the Indira Sagar Multi-Purpose Project (Polavaram) by June 2022 and completion of tunnel works by December 2022.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Ministers, MLAs and senior irrigation officials reviewed the progress of the project on Monday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reached the Polavaram dam site in a chopper, inspected the project from the view point and later inspected the progress of works from the spill way.

The officials earlier explained to him through a powerpoint presentation the progress of the works.

“The works related to erection of radial crest gates are almost over. We have fixed 42 gates out of the 48. The works have been expedited after the project contractor imported cylinders from Germany. We have plugged the gaps in the upper cofferdam and are also keen on completing the works in the lower cofferdam. We have also finalised designs on the earth-cum-rockfill dam (ECRD), which has been damaged due to floods in 2020,’’ said senior irrigation officials.

Dues from Centre

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the State government was spending money from its resources on the project. “We have bills pending for six months and we have deputed a senior officer in New Delhi for follow up on the bills. The Centre has to clear bills worth ₹2,300 crore. However, we are going ahead with the works,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package. The officials explained that they had set a target of evacuating people in 48 habitations out of 90.

“The previous government has completely neglected the R&R package part, and after coming to power, we have started implementing the package. I want the administration to focus on construction of housing colonies and ensure that there is no complacency in the execution of works. I want the houses to be of the highest quality and that a senior officer is appointed to oversee the task,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A target should be set to complete the works. The officials should ensure that all basic amenities were provided.

Next visit

“I will again visit the project and review the R & R works next month. I want the officials to focus on skill development and alternative employment to the evacuees. Those having ROFR pattas should be given alternative land pattas,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav, Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Minister for Transport Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), Minister for Agriculture K. Kanna Babu, Minister for Social Welfare P. Viswaroop, Minister for Women and Child Development T. Vanitha, Secretary, Irrigation, J. Syamala Rao and ENC Narayana Reddy were among those present.