Jagan set to launch slew of ryot-friendly initiatives

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch a slew of schemes aimed at benefiting farmers on July 8 (Wednesday), coinciding with the 71st birth anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Soon after returning from Kadapa, Mr. Jagan will launch YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras(RBKs). A total of 10,614 RBKs have been set up with the aim of providing all assistance, including seed supply, to farmers.

The Chief Minister will release the arrears due on the interest component of the zero per cent interest scheme . Under this programme, ₹1,046.60 crore would be directly credited to the accounts of farmers.

The government will also assist farmers in mechanisation for which a sum of ₹1,650 crore has been allotted. At each RBK, farm machines worth ₹10-₹ 15 lakh would be kept for use. At each RBK hub, ₹1.2 crore worth mechanised tools would be kept at the disposal of farmers.

Mr. Jagan will also launch three agricultural machine training centres — at Naira in Srikakulam district, Samalkot in East Godavari district, and Tangadancha in Kurnool district — set up at a cost of ₹42 crore.

Fishing harbours

The YSR Rythu Bharosa Magazine would be launched.

Mr. Jagan would also lay the foundation stone for eight fishing harbours for which an MoU would be signed on Wednesday. Of the eight habours, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam and Uppada would be built with NABARD assistance.

By setting up the fishing harbours and fish land centres at a cost of ₹3,000 crore, the government hopes to increase production to 4.22 lakh tonnes and provide employment to 1.12 lakh people.