Jagan sending wrong message by not wearing mask, says Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

27 May 2021 23:32 IST

TDP chief targets govt. on COVID-19 at inaugural of two-day online Mahanadu

The TDP on Thursday came down heavily on the YSRCP government in the State for what it called its ‘utter failure to rise to the COVID-19 challenge and save innocent lives’.

On the first day of the two-day Mahanadu, held in online mode, the party leaders alleged that the government was preventing the opposition parties and service organisations from reaching out to the COVID-19 victims in need of help. Citing instances of organisations that offered to set up quarantine centres but were denied permission, they said the government was neither doing anything to mitigate the woes of the large population affected by the pandemic, nor allowing others to do so.

Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu found fault with the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not wearing a mask when among the public. “What message is he sending to the people of the State?” he questioned. Alleging bias in the inoculation drive, he said the ruling party cadres were utilising most of the stocks, leaving the general public high and dry.

The TDP chief accused the Chief Minister of inefficiency in handling the first wave of the pandemic, which, he said, had further intensified in the second wave. “At least now the government should wake up to the harsh realities and focus completely on containment of the virus to prevent the third wave, which is expected to target children,” he said.

Vaccination

He said though the Centre had asked the States to go ahead and buy the vaccine and inoculate the 18-45 age group people, the State had not made use of the advice. He demanded that the government spend ₹1,600 crore on purchase of vaccine and save the lives of the people in the State.

Anandaiah’s preparation

Mr. Naidu wondered why the ruling party leaders were against the distribution of the ayurveda practitioner Anandaiah’s medicine even after Ayush experts had certified it to be harmless. He demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister on the reason for the ‘arrest of Mr. Anandaiah’ who was distributing the medicine to people free of cost.

The TDP president said the people who had brought Mr. Jagan to power with a huge mandate, felt let down today by him.