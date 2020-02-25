Jagan seeks WB aid for ‘water grid’

G.V.R. Subba Rao

25 February 2020 23:09 IST

‘Visiting team responded positively’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy explained the State government’s “water grid” project to a visiting World Bank team on Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy, sources say, stressed the need for assistance from the World Bank to take forward the government’s ambitious goal of providing drinking water in the State.

The project is estimated to cost more than ₹45,000 crore.

Ambitious project

The CM reportedly explained that the project was likely to be completed by 2022. The government plans to supply clean drinking water to people under the project, which will be implemented by the Water Resources Department in three phases. In all, about 46,982 habitations in rural areas and 99 urban areas would be covered under the project.

Under Phase I, Srikakulam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Prakasam districts will be covered. In the second phase, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Rayalaseema districts will be covered. In the third phase Krishna, Guntur and Nellore districts will be covered.

The World Bank team responded positively to the presentation made by Mr. Reddy on the “water grid” and other projects in the State, sources said.

World Bank Director Social Protection and Jobs Global Practice Lynne Sherburne Benz and others were present.