Jagan seeks Union Minister’s support in ratification of Disha Bills by President

Expedite comments on the legislations, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani to extend her support for expedited approval by the President of the two Disha Bills passed by the State Legislature.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that the Bills, (Andhra Pradesh Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill, 2020 and Andhra Pradesh Disha-Criminal Law (Andhra Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019, passed by the AP Legislature, had been sent for the consideration and assent of the President.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had called for the comments/observations of the Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development on the Bills, he pointed out, urging Ms. Irani to expedite comments on the two Bills. The Chief Minister said that if required, he would depute an officer of the State government to brief the Ministry on the provisions of the Bills.

Calling them landmark legislations aimed at completion of investigation within seven days and trial within 14 days in heinous cases of sexual offences against women and children where substantial conclusive evidence was available, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy informed the Minister that in anticipation of the assent of the Bills, the State had taken measures to create an enabling framework like posting two IAS and IPS officers for effective implementation of the proposed laws, establishment of 18 Disha Women Police Stations headed by DSPs and designing of a Disha App for women in distress.

Stating that the Disha Bill had garnered national recognition and had won awards, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to Ms. Irani to extend her support for quick approval of the Bills and enable the State to create a robust ecosystem for speedy justice for women and children.