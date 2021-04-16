Jagan seeks supply of 60 lakh doses of vaccine

VIJAYAWADA

16 April 2021 23:32 IST

In letter to Prime Minister, he says the State aims at inoculating all above 45 in three weeks

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting supply of 60 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to enable the State to immunise the entire population aged above 45 for the first dose in the next three weeks.

Record vaccination

Assuring the Prime Minister of full cooperation for the Central government’s efforts to tackle the pandemic and its massive inoculation drive, the Chief Minister said the State government had taken up vaccination on a large scale as part of the Tika Utsav, and 6,28,961 persons had been vaccinated on April 14, which was the highest on a single day.

It could be achieved by deploying the ward and village volunteers (each one of them catering to the needs of 50 families) across the State, he said, and added that the volunteers were roped in to mobilise the eligible persons.

The Chief Minister said that vaccination was carried out in one village or ward secretariat in the purview of each primary health centre both in the rural and urban areas.

This saturation approach not only helped the district administrations in focusing on containing the pandemic but also facilitated community mobilisation in the true spirit of Tika Utsav.

The Chief Minister further said that the State proved its capability by vaccinating over six lakh people per day, but the same could not be continued as the vaccine stock was exhausted.

If sufficient stocks of the vaccines were made available, the dream of vaccinating all the vulnerable people could be realised in the coming three weeks, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.