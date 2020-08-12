Jagan seeks PM’s support to scale up health infrastructure

GUNTUR

12 August 2020

Says AP leads in testing , mortality rate is below 1%

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a substantial assistance to scale up health infrastructure in the State.

Sharing his views during a video conference with the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan said the State was lagging behind in the quality of health infrastructure when compared to bigger cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Sharing the experiences of dealing with the pandemic, Mr. Jagan said the aggressive testing strategy adopted by the State government had been instrumental in COVID-19 containment strategy.

“COVID-19 is continuing to challenge countries, but we have managed to keep the mortality rate down. With a record 47,459 tests done per million population, the State is now leading in testing, which in turn, helped us to contain the spread of the virus. Out of 25.34 lakh samples tested, 2.35 lakh samples turned out to be positive. The mortality rate is 0.89 per cent which is due to a well planned approach to contain the spread of virus,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that the State had adopted the model of aggressive testing, isolation and treatment, Mr. Jagan said treatment was being given to those who tested positive. On the other hand, infrastructure in government run hospitals had been scaled up.

“When the first COVID-19 positive case was registered, we used to send samples to National Virology Institute in Pune as there were no virology labs in the state. Now we have virology labs in all district headquarters. Over 2 lakh volunteers played a crucial role in identifying and contact tracing of all infected persons. We have 138 hospitals with a bed capacity of 37,189, both in government and in private sector. We have 11,000 oxygen support beds, which is nearly three times the number of ICU beds before onset of COVID-19. We have 109 COVID Care Centres,” said Mr. Jagan.

The government had also set up helpdesks along with call centres and pressed into service 108 ambulances.