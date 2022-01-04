Jagan seeks Jyotiraditya’s support for airport

GUNTUR

04 January 2022 01:28 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday and requested him to support the development of the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport.

The Chief Minister elaborated that the construction of the airport would help in the development of Visakhapatnam and its surrounding areas. He reminded that the Centre had promised to provide aid for the development of Andhra Pradesh in all sectors, including aviation, for a period of 10 years during the State bifurcation in 2014 with both financial assistance and securing permissions.

He stated that the airport was being built at Bhogapuram, as there was no possibility for expanding the current airport in Visakhapatnam, which is adjacent to the Eastern Naval Base. He urged Mr. Scindia to extend support for completing the airport in the next three years.

