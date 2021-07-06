Andhra Pradesh

Jagan seeks early eco nod for RLIS

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, requesting him to permit the execution of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) works by making necessary amendments to the existing environmental clearances as a further delay would adversely affect the interests of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) due to the whimsical attitude of Telangana.

He maintained that the RLIS did not involve any land acquisition, forest area and wildlife sanctuary and was located 10 km beyond the eco-sensitive zone.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the illegal drawing of water from the Krishna river by Telangana in blatant disregard to the protocols left A.P. with no option except to implement the RLIS in order to supplement 3 tmcft of water per day to the existing projects (Telugu Ganga, Srisailam Right Bank Canal, Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi) and drinking water supply to Chennai from a level of 800 feet.

The DPR for RLIS and the additional information sought by the Ministry were already furnished. The Ministry’s Environmental Appraisal Committee was scheduled to meet on July 7. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change should, therefore, give necessary approvals at the earliest to enable the A.P. government to take the project (RLIS) forward, the Chief Minister appealed.


