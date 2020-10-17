Jagan seeks ₹1,000 crore from Centre as immediate flood relief

VIJAYAWADA

17 October 2020

In a letter, CM urges Amit Shah to depute a team to assess the damage

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an immediate flood relief assistance of ₹2,250 crore, or at least ₹1,000 crore.

He said the State suffered heavy loss due to rains and floods triggered by the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, and it required adequate financial support from the Centre.

The Central government should send a team to do a detailed assessment of the loss incurred, which was initially pegged at ₹4,450 crore, he requested the Union Minister.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy informed Mr. Shah that many parts of the State were battered by rains from October 9 to 13.

Highest rainfall

I. Polavaram mandal in East Godavari district recorded the highest rainfall of 26 cm on October 13, he said. Several mandals in East and West Godavari districts received more than 20 cm rainfall in a single day, he added.

The Krishna was in spate due to the massive inflows it received from its upper reaches in Maharashtra and Telangana.

A large number of people were evacuated to safety as the rivers were swollen. The road network was badly damaged, canals had breaches and power supply has gone haywire at many places, the Chief Minister said.

The latest rains caused extensive damage to paddy, cotton, maize and sugarcane crops. Various horticulture crops bore the brunt of rains. The death toll stood at 14 in spite of the best efforts by the NDRF and other personnel, he pointed out.