Jagan scheduled to meet Amit Shah on Oct. 21

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on October 21.

YSR Congress Party sources said the Union Home Minister gave the Chief Minister a slot to meet him, but Mr. Jagan going for the meeting had to be confirmed.

The Chief Minister met the Home Minister on a few occasions earlier, mainly to discuss fulfilment of commitments made by the Union government to Andhra Pradesh in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014. Mr. Jagan made it a point to spend time with Mr. Shah whenever he went to New Delhi for a meeting organised by the Union Government

Mr. Jagan spent a considerable amount of time with Mr. Shah when he went to attend the meeting held for Chief Ministers by the NITI Aayog in June. He again spend nearly 50 minutes with Mr. Shah when he went to the national capital to attend a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Maoist affected States in August.

Mr. Jagan reportedly made a very strong pitch for Special Category Status (SCS) on both meetings to no avail. Hence, there needs to be altogether a new argument presented on behalf of the State to be granted SCS, sources said.

With regard to the other bifurcation promises, the BJP leaders of the State have been repeatedly saying that the erstwhile TDP government failed to provide proper accounts and utilisation certificates for the funds released by the Centre.