Jagan sanctions bridge to connect 4 islands across Vasista in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu staged drama over nature’s fury in Konaseema, laments CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday lamented that Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu staged a drama in the flood-hit Konaseema while the victims were struggling to tackle the rain fury.

Addressing a gathering of flood victims in the islands of river Godavari, Mr. Jagan said his governance was to give free hand to the bureaucrats and their supporting personnel to ensure that assistance reached all the needy people.

“In the Godavari floods, we did not wish to stage any drama. We have deputed officials and ensured the delivery of services, including compensation and flood relief,” claimed Mr. Jagan while addressing residents of G. Pedapudi Lanka.

The Chief Minister was in the Konaseema district on Tuesday as part of his two-day field visits to the flood-hit areas in Konaseema and Chintoor Agency.

In the morning, Mr. Jagan crossed the Vasista, a branch of Godavari river, on a punt to reach the islands of Ganti Pedapudi Lanka, Arigalavari Peta, Vudumudi Lanka and Boori Lanka. He walked in the banana and coconut fields which resurfaced from floodwaters, and interacted with the affected people.

Addressing the gathering in all the four island habitations, Mr. Jagan said a bridge would be constructed across the Vasista connecting the four island habitations to the mainland. The construction work would commence by August-end, he said. The bridge would be constructed between Pedapudi and the island with the four habitations.

Nearly 6,000 people would have a better access to the mainland once the bridge was commissioned. Until now, the islands relied upon traditional boats and motor boats to cross the river round the year.

The islands depend completely on agriculture. Banana and vegetables are the prime crops. The villagers said he bridge would help minimise damages and loss of cattle during floods.

Erosion

Responding to the grievances of locals at Burugupudi Lanka, Mr. Jagan promised of carrying out a scientific study for the reasons for the erosion of Vasista in their area.

On being requested by the villagers of Burugupudi Lanka, the Chief Minister walked through the damaged fields and inspected the village before leaving the islands on a punt.

Addressing the gathering at Udimudi Lanka, Mr. Jagan announced that the compensation, including input subsidy, would be paid within two months for the damage reported during the Godavari floods. At Udimudi, he distributed fodder to dairy farmers.

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Home and Disaster Minister Taneti Vanita and Konaseema Collector district Shukla accompanied the Chief Minister.