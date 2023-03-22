ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan ruined Andhra Pradesh by proposing three capitals, alleges Somu Veerraju 

March 22, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
Visakhapatnam is a developed city and shifting of the Chief Minister will not bring about any sea change there, says BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ruined the State by proposing three capitals after initially pledging his support for the greenfield capital city Amaravati.

“Visakhapatnam is a developed city and shifting of the Chief Minister will not bring about any sea change there. It is the BJP-led Central government which has given funds for the transformation of Amaravati into a world-class capital,” said Mr. Veerraju while participating in the Ugadi celebrations at the party office here on March 22 (Wednesday).  

It was the BJP which had first thrown its weight behind the Amaravati farmers, but things took a turn for the worse after Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took the reins of power in 2019, he said.  

“The State government confined itself to rhetoric on the development of Amaravati till the Chief Minister took an about-turn on the capital issue. What he did was to spring a nasty surprise on the people who were confident that Amaravati would emerge as a vibrant city sooner than later,” said Mr. Veerraju.  

He further said that the Centre had sanctioned funds for the construction of flyovers in Vijayawada city, got the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) set up at Mangalagiri in Guntur district and funded various projects in the capital region.

“However, all of it came to a grinding halt due to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s thoughtless ideas. The BJP will soon expose the failures of the YSRCP government in the form of a charge-sheet which is under preparation,” he said.  

Earlier, ‘Panchanga Sravanam’ was rendered by Vedic pandit Siva Yagna Narayana Sarma. VMC former corporator Akula Kiran Kumar joined the BJP. Party leaders B. Sriram, D. Uma Maheswara Raju, A. Sriram, Lakshmipathi Raja and others were present.

Mr. Veerraju felicitated 15 persons who excelled in various fields on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.

