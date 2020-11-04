Jagan reviews SIPB mega Projects

VIJAYAWADA

04 November 2020 00:55 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that priority should be given to setting up of pollution-free green industries in Visakhapatnam.

He held a review meeting on State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) proposals on mega projects in the state at the Camp office on Tuesday.

The officials informed that Intelligent SEZ Ltd (Footwear Manufacturing) was planning to invest ₹700 crore in two phases at Inagaluru in Srikalahasti Mandal in Chittoor district, which would employ 10,000 people. ATC AP Pvt Ltd (Off- Highway Tires) company at Achuthapuram SEZ would invest ₹980 crore and provide employment to 2,000 people.

The proposal of Adani Enterprises Limited regarding setting up of Integrated Data Centre Park, Integrated IT and Business Park, Recreation Centre, along with proposals to set up a Skill University at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam was also discussed. The company would invest ₹14,634 crore and will employ a total of 24,990 people, they said.

The officials explained the subsidies sought by the companies and the assistance expected from the government and the employment opportunities available through these companies.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Gummanur Jayaram, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, Director of Industries and Commerce J. Subramaniam and several senior officials from various departments were present.