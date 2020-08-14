Andhra Pradesh

Jagan reviews progress of Amaravati work

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held a review meeting on Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) and enquired about the work in progress in the region.

There was discussion on an action plan to complete the works and the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare a plan for fund mobilisation.

The action plan could be drawn in association with the Finance Department officials, he said.

He instructed the officials to complete the Happy Nest works. Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, AMRDA Commissioner Lakshminarayana and other officials were present at the meeting.

