Jagan reviews ‘Mission Purification’ measures

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed officials of the Irrigation Department to release water to the Krishna and Godavari canals only after their purification.

The pilot project envisages purification of the canals in Vijayawada.

Mr. Reddy was reviewing the measures taken under ‘Mission Purification’ that envisaged cleaning up the Krishna and Godavari canals and steps being taken to eradicate pollution in them.

Mr. Reddy also wanted the officials to identify the areas where the canals need to be strengthened. He directed them to also identify the places where purification centres were to be set up, and said that he would personally oversee the implementation of the project.

Mr. Reddy introduced the representatives of the Gandipeta Welfare Society (GWS) to the officials, and said that they had extensive experience in the purification process.

The GWS representatives later made a presentation of their work in Kannur in Kerala. The Chief Minister asked the officials to take their assistance in Mission Purification.