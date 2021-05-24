Jagan reviews efficacy of preparation

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed the herbal preparation, a treatment now being called as Krishnapatnam ayurvedic medicine, and asked the Health Department to study the side effects before taking any final decision.

Mr. Jagan reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness and in particular the herbal preparation propagated by Anandaiah.

Commissioner, Ayush, Ramulu said that the team of Medical and Health Department, that had met Mr. Anandaiah, studied the process of manufacturing the concoction and came out with preliminary findings.

Samples have been sent to Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Studies. The medicine is made from 18 types of plant products and byproducts.

“Ensure that adequate studies are made on the side effects of the drug before a decision is made and get the results examined by an expert opthamologist,” said Mr. Jagan.