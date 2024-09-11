Jagan resorting to dirty politics, says Andhra Minister for Transport Ramprasad Reddy

Minister for Transport M. Ramprasad Reddy on September 11 (Wednesday) slammed the YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of “resorting to dirty politics” while the entire State was battling an unprecedented situation on account of the devastating floods.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office in Mangalagiri, the Minister said Mr. Jagan was indifferent to the woes of lakhs of people in the low-lying areas of the State who were rendered homeless by the torrential rains. The government had left no stone unturned in mitigating the effect of the calamity, Mr. Ramprasad said.

“The government has been straining every nerve to reach out to those in need of immediate help and Mr. Jagan is resorting to dirty politics,” he said, alleging that the damage caused to the Prakasam Barrage was a vengeful act of the YSRCP.

The Minister alleged that the three massive boats, each weighing over 30 tonnes, were released towards the Prakasam Barrage when it was experiencing a record surplus water discharge. He slammed Mr. Jagan for his visit to the Guntur jail to meet his party colleague and former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, saying: “Leaving people of the State in a distressed state, Mr. Jagan visited Nandigam Suresh in the jail as if he were a freedom fighter.”

