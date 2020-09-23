Jagan requests Amit Shah to release local body grants, GST compensation

He also urged Union Home Minister to expedite reimbursement of Polavaram funds

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday seeking the release of local body grants amounting to nearly ₹2,254 crore pending due to the postponement of elections to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential services to the citizens, especially in view of the additional support required by the local bodies to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another appeal he made to Mr. Shah was to release GST compensation amounting to ₹3,623 crore for 2017-18 and 2019-20. He stated that the GST compensation for the first quarter of 2020-21 amounting to ₹3,353 crore was also due to the State.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy requested the Home Minister to expedite the reimbursement of ₹4,007 crore out of a total expenditure of ₹12,016.07 crore incurred on the Polavaram project, and to get the funds released by NABARD through a direct line of credit.

Further, the Chief Minister wanted the Centre to release ₹700 crore that was due towards development assistance to backward districts, and to consider the release of ₹18,831 crore approved by the Comptroller and Auditor General as revenue deficit grant for 2014-15.

Further, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy requested Mr. Shah to give to the State ₹1,600 crore towards subsidy on PDS rice, ₹1,000 crore as capital city development grant out of ₹2,500 crore announced, ₹3,741 crore under MGNREGS material and administrative component and ₹203 crore for land resurvey and modernisation of land records under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme.

Capital issue

He also reportedly apprised Mr. Shah of the passing of the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the CRDA Repeal Bill, and the resolution adopted for the abolition of the Legislative Council, which was pending approval by the Centre.