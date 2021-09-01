Jagan reneged on promises on Polavaram R&R package: Lokesh

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh being greeted by the party leaders on his way to Polavaram project affected villages in East Godavari district.

CHINTOOR (EAST GODAVARI)

01 September 2021 01:15 IST

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed in fulfilling his promises on a special package, Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) of the displaced families of the Polavaram irrigation project.

TDP leaders led by Mr. Lokesh began their two-day visit to the Polavaram project affected areas in the Agency areas of East Godavari district.

Addressing a gathering of the evacuees, Mr. Lokesh alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had reneged on his promises including a land-to-land component in the project command area, additional package, and construction of the rehabilitation colonies.

Accompanied by TDP leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Mr. Lokesh said he would join the protest launched by the evacuees against the State government for the entitlements guaranteed by the law.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that the TDP had succeeded to convince the Central government to allocate ₹33,000 crore package for the land acquisition and R&R components of the project.

In the public meeting, the TDP leaders highlighted the delay in the construction of the R&R colonies. On Wednesday, Mr. Lokesh will visit Devipatnam mandal in Rampachodavaram Agency and interact with the evacuees.