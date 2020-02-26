Jagan releases video on 14400 helpline

VIJAYAWADA

26 February 2020 01:10 IST

The clip features P.V. Sindhu exhorting people to report corruption

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released a promotional video on a toll-free number 14400 set up to combat corruption.

Badminton champion P. V. Sindhu features in the video. “Corruption-free Andhra Pradesh is our Chief Minister’s vision. If anybody seeks a bribe or indulges in graft, please call toll-free number 14400. The complainant’s details will be kept confidential,” Ms. Sindhu says in the video.

The Chief Minister later appears in the video, and urges people to call the toll-free number if they come across any instance of government officials seeking a bribe to get things done.

The promotional video was made by the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Mr. Jagan launched the helpline number 14400 in November last year. Citizens can call the toll-free number to lodge complaints regarding corruption at government offices. Mr. Jagan himself called the helpline number to check its functioning. The centre will register complaints and complete the investigation in 15-30 days. Posters in English and Telugu were released to create awareness on the helpline.