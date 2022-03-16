Jagan releases ₹709 crore under ‘Vidya Deevena’ scheme 

Education only way to eradicate poverty and create better livelihoods, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released ₹709 crore under the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ scheme for the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21 benefiting 10.82 lakh students pursuing higher studies.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said education was the only way to eradicate poverty and create better livelihoods.

Keeping this in view, the government had spent ₹9,274 crore under the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ and ‘Vasati Deevena’ schemes since the YSRCP government came to power, apart from clearing pending dues amounting to ₹1,778 crore for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years.

He said that the full fee reimbursement scheme was initially introduced by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, but it was grossly neglected by the successive governments.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the fee reimbursement would provide the poor students access to education, thereby helping them in realising their dream without burdening their families.

He said the second tranche of the financial assistance under the ‘Vasati Deevena’ scheme would be credited on April 5.

Education reforms

The Chief Minister said, as part of the reforms in the education sector, bilingual textbooks had been introduced. Further, CBSE curriculum was being imparted in schools. Students were being given ‘Vidya Kanuka’ kits containing uniforms, workbooks and notebooks, along with nutritious mid-day meal under the ‘Jagananna Gorumuddha’ scheme.

Admissions in government schools increased by 6.5 lakh as students were shifting from private schools, he added.

Ministers A. Suresh and P. Viswaroop, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, A.P. State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, and Special Secretary (minorities’ welfare) Gandham Chandrudu were present.