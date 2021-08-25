Jagan releases ₹667 crore as relief to AgriGold victims

Flays TDP for doing little for those duped by the company

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday credited nearly ₹667 crore into the bank accounts of over seven lakh persons towards compensation for the deposits (below ₹10,000 and ₹10,000 to ₹20,000) made by them in the AgriGold Group.

A sum of ₹208 crore was remitted to 3.86 lakh persons who invested up to ₹10,000, and ₹459 crore to 3.14 lakh persons with investments ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000.

With this, the total amount of compensation paid to 10.40 lakh victims of AgriGold scam so far reached approximately ₹906 crore.

While releasing the funds, Mr. Jagan said the Telugu Desam Party had promised to do justice to the AgriGold depositors soon after forming the government, but that was confined to rhetoric whereas the YSR Congress Party kept its word to pay compensation to the lakhs of investors whose hard-earned money was gobbled up by the company.

It was an unprecedented step as nowhere in the country had a government owned up responsibility to come to the rescue of victims of financial fraud committed by a private company.

The Chief Minister alleged that the leaders who called the shots in the TDP government had tried to acquire the assets of AgriGold through dubious means by taking advantage of the situation. The TDP government had done little to recover the lost money, he stated.

The government had identified the victims of the multi-State scam through the ward and village secretariats and was committed to compensating all those who were duped, he said.

The government would ensure that the properties of AgriGold were monetised and the money recovered was given to the depositors to the extent of loss incurred by them, Mr. Jagan added.

Deputy Chief Ministers Dharmana Krishnadas and P. Pushpa Sreevani and Ministers Mekathoti Sucharitha (Home), Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayat Raj) and Botsa Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration), M. Sankara Narayana (R&B) and Ch. Venugopala Krishna (BC Welfare) was present.