Jagan releases ₹6 crore for financial assistance to junior advocates

June 26, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has released ₹6,12,65,000 towards the first tranche of YSR Law Nestham for 2023-24 benefiting 2,677 junior advocates. An amount of ₹25,000 each, covering the five-month period from February 2023, will be credited directly into their bank accounts.

Releasing the amount virtually with the click of a button at his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that YSR Law Nestham was intended to handhold junior advocates and help them settle down in profession in the initial three years after enrolment.

“A.P. is the only State in the country which has been providing aid under the scheme to help junior advocates,” he said, adding that the second tranche would be released in December.

Under the programme, the government would pay a stipend of ₹60,000 per year in installments for three years.

“The government wants the beneficiary junior advocates to stand by the poor during their practice. My fond hope is that the advocates will transfer the good to the poor people,” he said, appealing to advocates to keep this in mind.

So far, 5,781 junior advocates received ₹41.52 crore under the scheme, he said, observing that the government had set up Advocates Welfare Trust with ₹100 crore to help them.

In the last four years, the trust provided a financial assistance of ₹25 crore for facilitating group medi-claim policies and loans. Junior advocates seeking assistance under the scheme can contact the Law Secretary or apply at sec_law@ap.gov.in.

The junior advocates who benefited from the scheme interacted with the Chief Minister virtually from several districts.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Law Secretary G.S. Prabhakar, senior officials of the Law department and senior advocates were present.