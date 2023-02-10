Jagan releases ₹38.18 crore as financial aid under Kalyanamasthu, Shaadi Tohfa schemes in Andhra Pradesh

February 10, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has released ₹38.18 crore towards ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’ and ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ to benefit 4,536 eligible brides who got married during October-December 2022.

The amount will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries belonging to the SC, ST, BC, Minorities, disabled and construction workers.

“The schemes aim at encouraging education of children, curbing child marriages, increasing enrolment ratio in schools, and decreasing the dropout rate.”Y.S. Jagan Mohan ReddyChief Minister

Depositing the amount virtually on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the scheme aimed at encouraging the education of children, curbing child marriages and increasing enrolment ratio in schools and decreasing the dropout rate.

“The government believes that education is the greatest asset that we can give to our children,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, adding that the condition that the brides and bridegrooms should have passed Class 10 to be eligible for the scheme was aimed at encourage children among the weaker sections to pursue education.

Quoting from the novel, ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’, authored by Afghan-American novelist Khaled Hosseini, the Chief Minister said “marriage can wait, but education cannot, because society has no chance of success if its women are uneducated.”

“From the next quarter, the amount will be credited into the bank accounts of the mothers of the eligible brides,” he said, observing it would encourage mothers to send their daughters to school.

‘Incentives enhanced’

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while the beneficiaries had been left high and dry during the TDP term, which had withdrawn the financial assistance scheme in 2018 after failing to pay ₹68.68 crore to 17,709 beneficiaries, the YSRCP government was implementing the schemes transparently and with enhanced incentives.

While the SC, ST, BC and Minority beneficiaries had been given ₹40,000, ₹50,000, ₹35,000 and ₹50,000 respectively during the TDP term, the YSRCP government increased the amount to ₹1,00,000, ₹1,00,000, ₹50,000 and ₹1,00,000 respectively.

While the differently-abled people and construction workers had received ₹1,00,000 and ₹20,000 respectively during the TDP rule, they would now get ₹1,50,000 and ₹40,000 respectively.

Similarly, the incentives for the SC, ST and BC beneficiaries who opted for inter-caste marriage went up to ₹1,20,000 (₹75,000 earlier), ₹1, 20,000 (₹75,000 earlier), and ₹75,000 (₹50,000 earlier) respectively.

The Chief Minister, who also interacted with some of the beneficiaries, said the Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa, coupled with Amma Vodi, Nadu-Nedu, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, and Gorumuddha (mid-day meal) would usher in a revolution in the education sector, drastically reducing the dropout rate in schools and increasing the enrolment.

Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna and top officials were present.