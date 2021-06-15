Jagan releases ₹248.47 crore under YSR Vahana Mitra

2.48 lakh auto and taxi drivers to get ₹10,000 each for the third consecutive year

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released ₹248.47 crore for the beneficiaries of the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme. The benefits was credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries directly. As part of the scheme, the government is providing a financial assistance of ₹10,000 to eligible auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that ₹10,000 is being provided to the drivers for the recurring expenses such as insurance and maintenance of the vehicle to procure fitness certificate for the third time in three years.

“In May 2018, I promised this while addressing a public meeting in Eluru during my padayatra. Considering the difficulties of auto-rickshaw drivers, who hardly earn ₹500 a day but have to pay ₹10,000 towards insurance and other expenses required for getting a fitness certificate, the government has come up with this initiative. Almost 84% of the beneficiaries are from SC, ST, BC and minority categories,’’ Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

So far, ₹759 crore has been credited directly into the accounts of beneficiaries under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme, and Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country to have launched such a scheme, he said.

“As many as 42,932 more beneficiaries have applied for the scheme this year, while 2.48 lakh people will be receiving the benefits. Those who are left out can apply at their respective village, ward secretariats and their applications would be considered, if they are eligible,” said the Chief Minister.

People can dial 9154294326 or 1902 to know the details of the scheme or lodge a complaint. The government has formed a task force for the smooth implementation of the scheme, he said.

Accusing the oppositition leaders of spreading falsehood about the scheme, the Chief Minister said that auto and taxi drivers were burdened by taxes and penalties by the previous governments.

Taxes and penalties

In total, ₹7.39 crore has been collected as compounded fees, tax and penalties from auto-rickshaw drivers in the 2015-16 fiscal year, which went up to ₹9.68 crore in 2016-17 fiscal and ₹10.19 crore in the next financial year. In 2018-19 financial year, ₹7.09 crore was collected as fees, taxes and penalties, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out.

During the YSRCP’s tenure, only ₹68.44 lakhs was collected in 2019-20 fiscal year which reduced just ₹35 lakh in 2020-21 fiscal.

‘94% promises fulfilled’

Referring to a book published by Telugu Desam Party leaders that highlights 94 ‘mistakes’ of the government, Mr, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government had fulfilled more than 94% of the promises made to people in the last two years.

“The opposition leaders are describing the YSR Vahana Mitra as one of the 94 mistakes. But in reality, taxes and penalty fees have come down significantly during the YSRCP tenure,” said the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Ministers Perni Venkataramaiah, Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Principal Secretary (Transport) M.T. Krishna Babu, Transport Commissioner P.S.R. Anjaneyulu, and other officials were present on the occasion.