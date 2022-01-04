Jagan raises key issues of State with Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during their meeting in New Delhi.

GUNTUR

04 January 2022 00:18 IST

CM seeks release of funds due to State and clearances for Bhogapuram airport

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the promises made to the State at the time of bifurcation and handhold Andhra Pradesh during the transition phase.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was meeting the Prime Minister after more than a year. While conveying New Year greetings to the Prime Minister, he pressed for the Centre’s assistance to the State government which was reeling under severe financial stress.

In the more than one-hour meet in New Delhi on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy raised key issues such as release of pending bills of the Polavaram project, revenue deficit, arrears of electricity bills, allotment of food grains under the National Food Security Act and site clearance for the Bhogapuram airport.

Advertising

Advertising

He urged Mr. Modi to approve the revised cost estimates of ₹55,657 crore at 2017-18 price level, which includes drinking water component of ₹4,000 crore and also to release the pending payments of ₹2,100 crore already incurred by the State government towards the Polavaram project.

Fiscal deficit

Stating that the total revenue deficit for 2014-15 financial year was ₹22,948.76 crore and the amount released to the State was only ₹4,117.89 crore, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy sought the release of the remaining ₹18830.87 crore.

He requested the Prime Minister to direct the Telangana State Distribution Utilities and Telangana DISCOMs to pay ₹6,284 crore due to APGENCO at the earliest.

Stating that a large number of needy persons were left uncovered under the NFSA (National Food Security Act), he requested Mr. Modi to direct the officials to verify the State’s data and correct it. He also urged that a comprehensive view be taken on the poverty levels in the State, wider coverage of the population of Andhra Pradesh under TPDS be ensured and the anomaly be corrected.

PDS coverage

``Out of 2.68 crore beneficiaries of PDS system in the State, 61% belong to rural areaa and 41 to urban areas. The national figures show that 75% from rural areas and 50% from urban areas avail PDS. A.P. has 10% more beneficiaries that other States. Further, we are extending PDS to 56 lakh more than the actual number of beneficiaries,” he said.

Borrowings ceiling

The Chief Minister said the NBC (net borrowing ceiling) for the financial year 2021-22 was originally fixed at ₹42,472 crore as per the FRBM norms of the Central government and made applicable to every State. It was subsequently informed that ₹17,923.24 crore was to be adjusted against the NBC fixed for this year on account of the so-called over-borrowing of the State during earlier years of the previous government. He emphasised that the so-called over-drawal was only a borrowing and not a grant and the borrowing was also being serviced without any default. He requested the Prime Minister that the State’s NBC be restored to the original level.

Kadapa steel plant

He sought renewal of the approvals for site clearances for the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram. With regard to the setting up of an integrated steel plant in YSR Kadapa district, he said MECON, a Government of India undertaking, had not yet concluded its feasibility report and urged the Prime Minister to direct the officials concerned to expedite it.

He said the State government had incorporated ‘YSR Steel Corporation Ltd’ for establishing the steel plant. For securing iron ore for it, requests had been made to the Ministry of Mines to reserve iron ore mineral areas in favour of a Government of Andhra Pradesh undertaking, AP Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. Such reservation was permitted by the extant legal framework. However, the Ministry of Mines had suggested the auction route for securing supply of minerals. But that would minimise the possibility of availability of low cost minerals, threatening the feasibility of the project, he said and urged Mr. Modi to direct the Mines Ministry to reserve mineral areas as it was of vital importance for the future of the project.

Later, the Chief Minister called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and discussed the issues related to the State.