Jagan puts Ministers on notice

VIJAYAWADA

04 March 2020 23:08 IST

‘Consequences will be severe if party loses in local body polls’

Setting the tone for the local body elections, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has cautioned his Cabinet and party colleagues that their performance will be gauged in the polls. The onus lies on the Ministers, district in-charge Ministers, and MLAs to lead the party to success in the local body polls.

The Ministers would have to tender their resignations if the party suffered losses in their respective districts. The MLAs would not be given a chance to contest in the next general elections.“I will not think even for five Minutes if the party suffers defeat in the constituencies represented by the Ministers. They will be stripped of their posts,” he reportedly said.

The Chief Minister interacted with the Ministers after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The Ministers would have to sort out differences and groups in the district units of the party, if any. The elections would have to be conducted without liquor and money distribution. The government would not hesitate to send persons to jail who distribute the liquor and money in the elections. “Be prepared for the elections. Don’t wait until the poll notification is issued.”

The election preparations would have to be completed by March 8. The election code would come into force from March 9, he said.

Proposals sent to SEC

The notification for the ZPTC and MPTC is likely to be released on March 7 and is expected to hold elections on March 24. The notification for village panchayat elections is likely to be issued on March 15 and elections will be conducted before March 27. The proposals to this effect were sent to the State Election Commission.

Two days ago, a government order granting 59.85 % reservation for SCs/STs/BCs in the local body elections was quashed.

The court directed the government to confine to only 50 % reservation. The HC had asked the government to come up with a new quota system for the polls.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to conduct the elections this month adhering to poll code norms.

Recently, an ordinance was promulgated to bring about changes in the Panchayat Raj Act and also for completely eradicating the influence of money and liquor in the elections.