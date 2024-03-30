ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan pushed Andhra Pradesh into debt trap, alleges BJP

March 30, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

State debts mounted to ₹12 lakh crore, and ₹2 lakh crore provided by the Centre for implementing various welfare schemes and development works were misused by the State government, claims A.P. BJP chief spokesman

V Raghavendra
Huge sums from the SC and ST sub-plans were misappropriated in the State, says A.P. BJP chief spokesman Lanka Dinakar | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief spokesman Lanka Dinakar has said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government landed the people of the State into a debt trap with debts mounting to ₹12 lakh crore. He has alleged that it misused a substantial chunk of the ₹2 lakh crore provided by the Centre for implementing various welfare schemes and development works. 

Addressing the media on Saturday, Mr. Dinakar said the BJP, TDP and JSP forged the alliance to get rid of the YSRCP, which took the State backwards through its policies. He asserted that the State could achieve double-digit growth only when a ‘double-engine government’ was formed. 

It was because of the YSRCP that the Amaravati capital project came to a grinding halt. The promise of liquor prohibition was confined to rhetoric, and the government employees were treated as slaves. Huge sums from the SC and ST sub-plans were misappropriated. He alleged that the YSRCP tried to cover up many other failures.

Mr. Dinakar said the Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government robbed the Centre of the credit due to it for delivering a slew of welfare schemes by changing their names and displaying only Jagan Mohan Reddy’s images on the name boards and other publicity material. Except for pressing buttons, he (Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) did nothing in the last five years, Mr. Dinakar added. 

