Jagan promises to stand by party worker ‘injured in attack by TDP men’

Doctors have reportedly suggested amputation of Nagaraju’s right leg below the knee

Published - October 06, 2024 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has consoled a party worker, Challa Nagaraju, over phone following a brutal attack on him allegedly carried out by TDP supporters at Telukutla village of Palnadu district.

Mr. Nagaraju, an active party worker, had served as a polling agent in his native Telukutla village. Following the election results, local TDP leaders allegedly began threatening him. Fearing for his safety, Mr. Nagaraju had left his village and shifted to Pulipadu.

However, on September 20, while returning from Telukutla, Mr. Nagaraju was allegedly attacked by a group of 10 TDP activists near Gadidala Vagu on the outskirts of the village.

Armed with rods and sticks, they allegedly assaulted Mr. Nagaraju, breaking both his legs at multiple places. He was rushed to the Gurazala Government Hospital and later shifted to Narasaraopet’s GBR Hospital, where the doctors reportedly suggested amputation of Mr. Nagaraju’s right leg below the knee.

Upon learning about the incident, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Mr.  Nagaraju over phone and enquired about his health condition. Wishing him a speedy recovery, the YSRCP chief assured Mr. Nagaraju that the party would stand by him. Mr. Jagan asked former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy to ensure that Mr. Nagaraju received all medical assistance.

Published - October 06, 2024 08:56 pm IST

