Jagan promises support to Ramya’s family

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday assured family members of Nallapu Ramya that the State government would stand by them and ensure that the family was taken care of.

Ramya was killed allegedly by her friend on August 15 in Guntur. The murder shook the conscience of the people. The accused was arrested within hours of the incident.

The family members along with Home Minister M. Sucharita , accompanied by MLA M. Nagarjuna, met the Chief Minister at his camp office on Thursday.

“We stand by the family during this difficult time. The accused in the murder of Ramya has been caught within hours and we will ensure that he is punished under law. Further, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown a great deal of concern and has provided a compensation of ₹10 lakh. The district administration has provided half of compensation under PoA (SC and ST) Act and now, we have handed over a house site patta. We will ensure that Mounika, elder sister, is provided a job after she completes graduation and an agricultural land would be provided,’’ said Ms. Sucharita.

She said that in spite of financial assistance provided by the State government, the Telugu Desam Party was bent on creating disturbance. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s proposed visit to Narsaraopet only showed the desperation of the party, Ms. Sucharita said.