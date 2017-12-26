Jagan promises pension scheme for women

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that he would implement a new pension scheme for women belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities, who crossed 45 years, once his party comes to power.

The Opposition leader, as part of his ongoing Praja Sankalpa Yatra, interacted with women of Dhaniyani Cheruvu village, which falls under Kadiri Assembly constituency, and enquired about their problems. He said that the proposed ‘YSR Cheyutha Pension’ scheme would provide the monthly pension of ₹2,000 to all women, and that his party strongly believed that it would change the lives of women.

Explaining about the reason behind the announcement of the proposed scheme, Mr. Reddy said he had interacted with thousands of women belonging to various sections during his yatra and a majority of them were living in poverty.

Alleging that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was not taking any steps for the welfare of weavers despite the fact that over 30 weavers committed suicide so far this year, Mr. Reddy said his party would prepare a comprehensive action plan to rescue them from the crisis and to make their lives better in the days to come.