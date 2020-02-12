Jagan promises good package to Amaravati ryots

The State government is offering a good package to Amaravati farmers and landless labourers in the region, said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Secretariat and other wings of the government will be shifted to Visakhapatnam soon, he said.

In an interaction with select media persons on Monday evening, Mr. Jagan said, “Amaravati farmers need not worry. We are giving a good package. The ten-year annuity has been extended to 15 years and the amount has been enhanced by ₹5,000 for wetlands and ₹10,000 for dry lands (over and above ₹30,000 and ₹50,000 respectively). The owners of assigned land will be given compensation on a par with those owning patta land. The pension for landless labourers has been doubled to ₹5,000.”

This apart, the government would be fulfilling the unmet promise of the previous government — handing over developed plots to farmers — soon.

Farmers of Amaravati who had parted with over 33,000 acres for the capital have been protesting ever since the government declared its intention to make Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Kurnool the Executive, legislative and judicial capitals respectively.

The CM asserted that development at Amaravati would continue at its own pace. The probe into alleged insider training in the region by the Enforcement Directorate would continue. “The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted for the purpose will be assisting the ED,” he added.

Focus on agri sector

The YSR Congress government is highly focused on boosting the agriculture sector, the CM said. Besides an assistance of ₹13,500 per year to each family of farmers, the government is working on game-changing Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) in villages. The kendras, besides ensuring availability of quality seed, fertilizers, pesticides, would pass on relevant information to farmers through e-cropping.

“We have constituted a ₹3,000-crore price stabilisation fund for farm produce. The RBKs will orient farmers towards declared MSP and guide them to relevant markets to sell their produce. Over 70% farmers will be covered,” the CM said.

On making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital, Mr. Jagan said it is an ideal location as it is already a developed city and can give a good competition to cities like Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad within in a decade.

“The Amaravati development plan requires over ₹one lakh crore investment which is unviable. In contrast, Vizag can be developed with minimum investment. The shift to Visakhapatnam will be made in three to four months,” Mr. Jagan added.