Jagan promises free medical treatment to ailing farmer and two children of a tailor

December 03, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday promised free medical treatment to a farmer suffering from brain tumour and two children of a tailor who were down with severe anaemia and oncology issues.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assurance came when the family members of the patients approached him while he was about to leave Pulivendula on conclusion of his two-day visit to his native Kadapa district.

Siva Jyothi, wife of the farmer named Jagan Mohan Reddy, from Gugudu village of Narpala mandal in Anantapur district, along with her three daughters aged below 10, met the Chief Minister and sought medical assistance for her husband who was undergoing treatment for brain tumour in a Bengaluru-based hospital.

Ms. Jyothi, in a memorandum, told the Chief Minister that she had so far spent several lakhs of rupees for the treatment and that she required ₹20 lakh more.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to sanction her ₹2 lakh immediately and promised that all expenses towards her husband’s treatment would be borne by the government.

A tailor, Siva Kumar, of Pulivendula, in his memorandum, told the Chief Minister that his two sons aged 8 and 5 were suffering from severe anaemia and oncology issues.

As treatment for it was not being offered under YSR Aarogyasri, he said they were admitted to a Hyderabad-based hospital.

The Chief Minister assured Mr. Siva Kumar that the two children would be provided quality treatment and all expenses would be borne by the government.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to do the needful.