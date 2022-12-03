Jagan promises free medical treatment to ailing farmer and two children of a tailor

December 03, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

While the farmer is suffering from brain tumour, the children are down with severe anaemia and oncology issues

K. Umashanker

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy going through the medical records of a farmer suffering from brain tumour, at the helipad at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Saturday. The farmer’s wife and children are seen.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday promised free medical treatment to a farmer suffering from brain tumour and two children of a tailor who were down with severe anaemia and oncology issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assurance came when the family members of the patients approached him while he was about to leave Pulivendula on conclusion of his two-day visit to his native Kadapa district.

Siva Jyothi, wife of the farmer named Jagan Mohan Reddy, from Gugudu village of Narpala mandal in Anantapur district, along with her three daughters aged below 10, met the Chief Minister and sought medical assistance for her husband who was undergoing treatment for brain tumour in a Bengaluru-based hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Jyothi, in a memorandum, told the Chief Minister that she had so far spent several lakhs of rupees for the treatment and that she required ₹20 lakh more.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to sanction her ₹2 lakh immediately and promised that all expenses towards her husband’s treatment would be borne by the government.

A tailor, Siva Kumar, of Pulivendula, in his memorandum, told the Chief Minister that his two sons aged 8 and 5 were suffering from severe anaemia and oncology issues.

As treatment for it was not being offered under YSR Aarogyasri, he said they were admitted to a Hyderabad-based hospital.

The Chief Minister assured Mr. Siva Kumar that the two children would be provided quality treatment and all expenses would be borne by the government.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to do the needful.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US