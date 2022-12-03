  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup schedule: Full list of Round of 16 matches; timings, dates; live streaming info

Jagan promises free medical treatment to ailing farmer and two children of a tailor

While the farmer is suffering from brain tumour, the children are down with severe anaemia and oncology issues

December 03, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K. Umashanker
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy going through the medical records of a farmer suffering from brain tumour, at the helipad at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Saturday. The farmer’s wife and children are seen.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy going through the medical records of a farmer suffering from brain tumour, at the helipad at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Saturday. The farmer’s wife and children are seen.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday promised free medical treatment to a farmer suffering from brain tumour and two children of a tailor who were down with severe anaemia and oncology issues.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assurance came when the family members of the patients approached him while he was about to leave Pulivendula on conclusion of his two-day visit to his native Kadapa district.

Siva Jyothi, wife of the farmer named Jagan Mohan Reddy, from Gugudu village of Narpala mandal in Anantapur district, along with her three daughters aged below 10, met the Chief Minister and sought medical assistance for her husband who was undergoing treatment for brain tumour in a Bengaluru-based hospital.

Ms. Jyothi, in a memorandum, told the Chief Minister that she had so far spent several lakhs of rupees for the treatment and that she required ₹20 lakh more.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to sanction her ₹2 lakh immediately and promised that all expenses towards her husband’s treatment would be borne by the government.

A tailor, Siva Kumar, of Pulivendula, in his memorandum, told the Chief Minister that his two sons aged 8 and 5 were suffering from severe anaemia and oncology issues.

As treatment for it was not being offered under YSR Aarogyasri, he said they were admitted to a Hyderabad-based hospital.

The Chief Minister assured Mr. Siva Kumar that the two children would be provided quality treatment and all expenses would be borne by the government.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to do the needful.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / health treatment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.