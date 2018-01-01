Jagan promises fair deal to weavers

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that raw material would be provided to weaves at subsidised rate and loans given to them at lowest interest rate if the party comes to power.

Interacting with weavers at Chinna Tippa Samudram near Madanapalle town, 120 km from here, Mr. Reddy said that it was unfair on the part of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to immediately forget the promises he made to the weavers community, after coming to power. He alleged that Mr. Naidu had promised loans to weavers at lowest interest rates, but his regime had only resulted in growing suicides among them.

The YSRCP chief said that weavers in the State were a worried lot with their vocation getting hard hit with escalation of prices of raw material, but their finished products were not being honoured with remunerative price. “I will fully stand by you in all aspects, and weavers would see a golden phase in their lives soon,”Mr. Reddy said.

Some weavers’ societies felicitated Mr. Reddy and presented him a replica of a powerloom machine.

Rajampeta MP Peddireddi Mithun Reddy said that the Praja Sankalpa Yatra of Mr. Reddy passing through the drought-prone Tamballapalle and Madanapalle regions had come as a boon to many sections of people, particularly the weavers and artisans who were leading a life of subsistence.

Party workers, weavers and farmers surged to the dais to shake hands with Mr. Reddy and extend him New Year wishes.