Jagan promises aid to car crash victim

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised that the government will bear the medical expenses of P. Khadijatul Tul Kubra of Anantapur who was injured in the Saturday’s Biodiversity Park Flyover car crash in Hyderabad.
Daughter of a painter P. Abdul Azeem and Shahida of Azad Nagar in the city, she went to Hyderabad for an interview and got selected. She was informing the good news to her parents when the accident occurred. Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy immediately contacted the Chief Minister and got the assurance for help. The girl will undergo operation at Care Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
In a release, the MLA said the Chief Minister ensured that a letter of credit would be given for the treatment as the girl’s parents are not in a position bear the operation cost of ₹ 6 lakh.
