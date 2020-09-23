Jagan presents ‘silk vastrams’ to Lord

TIRUMALA

23 September 2020 21:02 IST

Chief Minister accorded warm welcome at Tirumala

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy donated a pair of ‘silk vastrams’ to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State government on Wednesday in connection with the annual Brahmotsavams currently under way at the sacred shrine.

Clad in traditional white dhoti and shirt, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple where the priests applied ‘tilakam’ (insignia) on his forehead and placed the silver plate containing sacred ‘vastrams’ over his head which he carried them with great veneration and marched towards the main temple complex to the beat of temple drums and ‘nadaswaram’ by temple musicians.

Later, he handed them over to the chief priest of the temple inside the sanctum sanctorum to be adorned to the deity.

Taking everyone by surprise Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy prostrated at Dwajasthambam after coming out of the sanctum.

After the customary ‘Vedasirvachanams’ he took part in the auspicious ‘Garuda seva’ at kalyanotsava mandapam inside the temple where the priests explained him about the significance of the deity and occasion.

The interesting part of the presentation ceremony was that over half a dozen Ministers, MLAs and armed police officials, who accompanied him, were dressed in traditional dhotis.

Earlier, on his arrival at Padmavati guest house, he was accorded a warm reception by Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, EO A.K. Singhal, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, and other officials.

Modi video conference

After a brief rest he took part in the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at TTD Annamaiah Bhavan that lasted for over 40 minutes in the evening.

The Chief Minister will offer prayers at the temple for a second time on Thursday and take part in Sundarakanda parayanam at Nada Neerajana Mandapam besides attending the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a massive guest house at Karnataka State charities along with his Karnataka counterpart B.S. Yediyurappa.