Jagan presents ‘silk vastrams’ to Lord Venkateswara

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presented ‘silk vastrams’ on behalf of the State government to the Lord Venkateswara temple on the auspicious occasion of ‘Garuda Seva’ on Monday.

Dressed in traditional dhoti and white shirt besides sporting a ‘tilakam’ on his forehead, the Chief Minister arrived at the Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple from where he carried the sacred ‘vastrams’ on a silver plate placed over his head and marched to the main temple complex amid the beats of drums and nadaswaram played by a battery of musicians.

The Chief Minister handed over the ‘vastrams’ to the priests inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stood for about 10 minutes in front of the ‘Moola Murthy’ and paid his obeisances. The priests presented him a ‘Sesha Vastram’ of the deity.

After the ‘Vedasirvachanams’ by priests, the Chief Minister released the diaries and calendars for 2022. He also took part in the ‘Garuda Seva’ at the Kalyanotsava Mandapam.

The Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan and other officials.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the temple again on Tuesday morning and inaugurate the Hindi and Kannada versions of the TTD’s SV Bhakti Channel and the newly constructed boondi complex. He will also take part in other programmes at the Annamaiah Bhavan before leaving the temple town.