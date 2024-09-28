Jagan postpones Tirumala visit after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu questions his faith declaration

Even as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu sought to know whether YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given a declaration when he visited Tirumala temple, the former Chief Minister decided to put his plans to visit Tirumala on Saturday on hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Friday, Mr. Jagan said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was diverting the attention of his failure to stoke sentiments with his repeated allegations that adulterated ghee was used in the preparation of laddu prasdam at Tirumala. As there were no buyers for his allegations, Mr. Naidu raked up the faith Declaration issue.

“Everyone in the country knew what my father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s and my religion was. Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy offered silk robes at Tirumala temple for five consecutive years while he was Chief Minister. As a Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, even I offered silk robes for five years during Brahmotsavams. After completing my 3,648-kilometre walk, I climbed the hill from Tirupati. Mr. Naidu was Chief Minister then. I was the Opposition leader. But I would have visited Tirumala 10 or 11 times. But, as if it were for the first time I am visiting Tirumala, they are asking me to make declaration,” he pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have great love and respect for Lord Venkateswara Swamy. If I proceed with my plans to visit Tirumala, Mr. Naidu’s attempt to divert the topic will be fruitful. The people’s attention from defilement and laddu issue will be diverted to faith declaration. So, I am postponing my visit to Tirumala,” Mr. Jagan said.

Mr. Jagan, in the same breath, asserted that his religion was humanity. “My faith in the Bible is confined to four walls of the house. Once I step outside all religions are equal to me,” he said.

The former Chief Minister urged the YSRCP supporters and the public to perform pujas in their towns to ensure that Mr. Naidu’s sins do not affect the State. He called for prayers to protect the State from the repercussions of Mr. Naidu’s actions and requested that the anger of Lord Venkateswara be directed solely at Mr. Naidu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.