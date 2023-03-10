Jagan points out that the banks failed to meet targets set for education and housing sectors

March 10, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that bankers have failed to meet the targets set for the education and housing sectors during the financial year 2022-23.

It is heartening to note that the banks have achieved 124.69 per cent of the set targets during the first nine months of the financial year in a few sectors. The bankers need to adopt a positive approach towards educational and housing sectors and move ahead with a pro-active action plan for extending loans as the two sectors for socio-economic development, he said addressing the 222nd State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting (SLBC) at his camp office, near here, on Friday.

Stating that the banks’ performance with regard to a few sectors was laudable, Mr. Jagan pointed out that the banks had failed to meet the targets set for the education and housing sectors. While the loans disbursed in the education sector was 42.91%, loans disbursed in the housing sector was mere 33.58% of the targets. “I would like to make it clear that both sectors play a key role in social and economic progress,” he said.

The State government has distributed 30.75 lakh housing sites free of cost by acquiring the necessary land. The government would start construction of another 3 lakh houses in April. In all, construction of 30.75 lakh houses would be constructed in the State, he said.

The government was providing cement and steel at a subsidised price to the beneficiaries. Also, sand was being supplied free of cost. In addition, the government had decided to bear the interest on the bank loan of ₹35,000 availed by the beneficiaries.

The market value of each house would be between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh. The rural economy would pick up if the construction of the houses began. Against this backdrop, bankers need to support the housing sector. It was discussed with the bankers that loans worth ₹35,000 to each beneficiary could be sanctioned, and the government would pay the interest of 3% on it, Mr. Jagan said.

The government was starting skill development centres for youth in all Assembly constituencies across the State. The government was planning to launch a university to offer courses, training and programmes in skill development. Support from the bankers was expected in these endeavours, he added.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Village Secretariats) Ajay Jain, Special CS (Municipal Administration) Y. Srilakshmi, Secretary (Finance) K.V.V. Satyanarayana, SLBC president and Union Bank of India Managing Director and CEO A. Manimekhalai, SLBC convener Navaneet Kumar, NABARD CGM M.R. Gopal, RBI DGM (Andhra Pradesh) Vikas Jaiswal and others were present.