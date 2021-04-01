Jagan permits relieving of Telangana staff

VIJAYAWADA

01 April 2021 04:16 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has permitted 711 employees who hail from Telangana and are presently working in the Andhra Pradesh government to return to Telangana.

A delegation of AP Government Telangana-native employees has called on the Chief Minister at his camp office on Thursday and requested him to relieve them from services in Andhra Pradesh so that they could join duties in Telangana. The Chief Minister conceded their request, according to an official release.

