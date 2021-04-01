Andhra Pradesh

Jagan permits relieving of Telangana staff

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 01 April 2021 04:16 IST
Updated: 01 April 2021 00:46 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has permitted 711 employees who hail from Telangana and are presently working in the Andhra Pradesh government to return to Telangana.

A delegation of AP Government Telangana-native employees has called on the Chief Minister at his camp office on Thursday and requested him to relieve them from services in Andhra Pradesh so that they could join duties in Telangana. The Chief Minister conceded their request, according to an official release.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...