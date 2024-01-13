GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan, Peddireddi betrayed Balijas in Rayalaseema, says JSP leader

January 13, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
JSP Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Saturday.

JSP Tirupati in-charge Kiran Royal addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Saturday.

Leaders of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Tirupati on Saturday said it was unfortunate that Chittoor’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Arani Srinivasulu, who is the only MLA from the Balija community in Rayalaseema, was playing to the tunes of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy despite having been denied party ticket in 2024 elections, undermining the self-respect of the Balija community.

Addressing a press conference here, JSP in-charge for the Tirupati Assembly constituency Kiran Royal alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and district Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy had given the Chittoor MLA a false promise of making him a Rajya Sabha MP, thus betraying the Balija community in the Rayalaseema region.

The JSP leader faulted Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving the Chittoor ticket to M.C. Vijayananda Reddy, against whom, Mr. Kiran Royal said, there were 48 criminal cases in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. “The YSRCP is giving tickets to those who come from jail in Rayalaseema,” he said.

Kiran Royal demanded that considering the “atrocities” of Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja, the MLA of Nagari constituency, police open a rowdy sheet on her. He alleged that Roja’s followers were intimidating and attacking police in Nagari for trying to stop sand smuggling. “The Chittoor SP should answer the excesses of Roja in Nagari,” the JSP leader demanded.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.