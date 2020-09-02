Jagan pays tributes to YSRon his death anniversary

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paying tributes at the ‘samadhi’ of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

KADAPA

02 September 2020 23:18 IST

Authorities adhere to SOP in view of COVID situation

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes at the ‘samadhi’ of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya in the district on Wednesday commemorating his 11th death anniversary.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reached the ‘YSR Ghat’ by 8.50 a.m. along with his family members, placed a wreath on the ‘samadhi’ and sat in silence for a few minutes.

The Chief Minister’s wife Bharathi, father-in-law E.C. Gangi Reddy and other family members also paid floral tributes.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, Minister for BC Welfare C. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy, Whip K. Srinivasulu, and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy took part.

Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) was in place in view of the COVID-19 situation as the district administration took precautionary measures before allowing participants near the vicinity.

Apart from ensuring the presence of masks and spraying hand sanitiser to all the visitors, thermal scanners were used to check the body temperature of the visitors before allowing them into the estate. Similarly, social distancing was ensured in seating arrangement.

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy left by a chopper to Kadapa airport, from where he proceeded to Gannavaram by a special flight.

Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan gave him a traditional farewell.