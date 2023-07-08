ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan pays tributes to YSR on his 74th birth anniversary at Idupulapaya ghat

July 08, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday paid tributes to his father the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, to mark his 74th birth anniversary.

He arrived at the helipad at Idupulapaya estate from Kalyanadurgam. District officials, Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha and senior leaders of the YSRCP welcomed him.

Earlier, YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila and her mother and YSR’s wife, Y.S. Vijaya Lakshmi, offered special prayers at the ghat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the evening, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy left for taking part in a meeting with the people’s representatives of Simhadripuram mandal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US