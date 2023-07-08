HamberMenu
Jagan pays tributes to YSR on his 74th birth anniversary at Idupulapaya ghat

July 08, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday paid tributes to his father the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, to mark his 74th birth anniversary.

He arrived at the helipad at Idupulapaya estate from Kalyanadurgam. District officials, Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha and senior leaders of the YSRCP welcomed him.

Earlier, YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila and her mother and YSR’s wife, Y.S. Vijaya Lakshmi, offered special prayers at the ghat.

In the evening, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy left for taking part in a meeting with the people’s representatives of Simhadripuram mandal.

