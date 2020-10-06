Jagan pays tributes to Gangi Reddy

CHITTOOR

06 October 2020 01:06 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday paid tributes to popular paediatrician and his father-in-law E.C. Gangi Reddy, who passed away a couple of days ago, at a remembrance meeting organized at Dr. YSR Auditorium at Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

The Chief Minister reached Pulivendula in a helicopter and drove straight to the auditorium from the helipad, taking part in the memorial services held in honour of Gangi Reddy. Speakers at the event recalled the services of Dr. Reddy for the poor and downtrodden persons without collecting any consultation fee and always keeping himself accessible to public.

Chief Minister’s mother Y.S. Vijayamma, wife Y.S. Bharati, Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Rajampeta MP Peddireddi Midhun Reddy, district MLAs and party leaders and officials participated in the prayers on this occasion.