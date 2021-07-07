Jagan pays tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister and freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his death anniversary.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted that Jagjivan Ram had sacrificed his life for the emancipation of the downtrodden and said that his life should be emulated.

YSRCP leaders paid rich tributes to the freedom fighter at the party’s central office. Public Affairs Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the ideals of Jagjivan Ram should be emulated by the party.

“Emancipation of weaker sections and empowering the most backward communities will continue to be the plank of the party. Our government has a woman and a Dalit as a Home Minister and this shows our commitment. Welfare schemes have been designed to empower and make downtrodden sections self-reliant,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Party MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad said that the life and times of Babu Jagjivan Ram showed that any person who is aspirational can achieve bigger things. Mr, Jagjivan Ram, who rose from a humble background, was a follower of Mahatma Gandhi, and he followed in the latter’s footsteps during the freedom struggle.

Party MLAs T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, and MLC Lella Appireddy were present.