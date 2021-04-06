Jagan pays tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram

Freedom fighter’s contributions to the country recalled

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on the latter’s 113th birth anniversary, here on Monday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the life and times of Babu Jagjivan Ram showed that he had worked tirelessly for the welfare of the Dalits and the oppressed.

Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Member of Parliament Nandigam Suresh, Adviser, Public Affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others were present.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and MLA Maddali Giridhar garlanded a statue of Babu Jagjivam Ram in the city. Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy garlanded a portrait of Babu Jagjivan Ram at the party’s central office and recalled his services to uplift the downtrodden.

“Drawing inspiration from such great leaders, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is working for the betterment of the poor and weaker sections and is reaching out to all sections of the society through welfare schemes,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy unveiled a book titled ‘Dharsanika Neta Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram’, a biography of Babu Jagjivan Ram, written by Dr. Nutakki Ashok Kumar, a researcher at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

MLA Merugu Nagarjuna and YSRCP leaders Nandigam Suresh and Lella Appireddy were present on the occasion.