Jagan pays tributes to Ambedkar

YSRCP celebrates National Constitution Day

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid glowing tributes to the architect of the Constitution, Dr. B.R Ambedkar, at his camp office here on Thursday on the occasion of the National Constitution Day.

Minister for Industries M. Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, MLA Meruga Nagarjuna and other officials were present.

At the party’s central office, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said India had become a great democratic country due to the efforts of B.R. Ambedkar in bringing a Constitution that guaranteed fundamental rights.

Welfare schemes

“Drawing inspiration from the Constitution, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working for ensuring social justice by implementing various welfare schemes in a most transparent manner,” he said.

Referring to the TDP leaders, he said a few of them were going against the Constitution by “influencing the constitutional bodies and managing the systems.”

Home Minister M. Sucharitha said that B.R. Ambedkar had worked to eradicate untouchability and brought the Constitution to safeguard the interests of the weaker sections and support the people of the Backward Classes.

She said that the Chief Minister had given a place in the Cabinet to all sections, besides implementing 50% reservation for women.

“The government is moving ahead with a number of welfare schemes to ensure that all sections are benefited in accordance with the Constitution and standing as a role model for other States,” he added.

Reiterating that the government was working on the lines of Ambedkar’s ideology, Minister for Education A. Suresh said people had witnessed a land scam in Amaravati and with the Supreme Court’s order, they feel that justice would be done. The government is dedicated to provide transparent governance, leaving no scope for corruption, he added.

Ministers V. Srinivas and Shankara Narayana, YSRCP State general secretary L. Appireddy, Mr. Nagarjuna, Mr. Suresh, Madiga Corporation chairman Kanaka Rao, Jelli Corporation chairman Madhusudan Rao, party State spokespersons N. Padmaja and Narayana Murthy were present on the occasion.